Tshepang Moremi's screaming goal against Magesi was red card inspired

Pirates midfielder says the dismissal against ST ELoi Lupopo left him motivated
Football news Today, 07:08
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Orlando Pirates Tshepang Moremi's screaming goal against Magesi FC was red card inspired.

Tshepang Moremi’s screamer for Orlando Pirates against Magesi FC on Tuesday night was inspired by his agony of being sent off against ST ELoi Lupopo.

Moremi says the sent off gave him the push to do well in his game and the goal against Magesi FC was indeed a screamer which depicts a man on a mission.

The red card was in the Caf Champions League 5-4 penalty loss to the DRC side last Saturday.

“The red card from last week is what motivated me," Moremi told Orlando Pirates media after the match against Magesi.

“I knew I needed to push and try and score because I feel like I cost the team. ”

Receiving the ball from the left wing on the edge of the Magesi box, Moremi first touch put the ball in a proper position for a shot and he unleased it to the top corner to beat Elvis Chipezeze.

“So, coming to this game, I was prepared. I knew what I wanted to do, and I knew that I was going to score,” he said.

"The fans' support means a lot to us because they are the ones who push us. Even though the days are never the same, having them at the stadium always encourages us. They push us and they keep us motivated."

Moremi scored alongside Evidence Makgopa in the 2-1 win over the Limpopo side.

Pirates play against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in a Betway Premiership game.

The game starts at 3.30pm.

