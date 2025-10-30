ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club

The Portuguese duo are yet to set the South African scene alight
Football news Today, 07:51
Mzwakhe Ngwenya
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club.

Clayton Daniels believes Mamelodi Sundowns Portuguese signings are ye to unleash their potential to be game influencers for the team.

The former Sundowns defender is convinced the duo, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho, possesses individual brilliance needed for players to shine at the Chloorkop side.

“The two players, Miguel and Nuno, are very good players,” he told FarPost.

“They have a lot of energy, a lot of individual brilliance. They fit in well, and they will do well; they will take the team to the next level, like what [Marcelo] Allende has been doing for the past years.

“Like all the other boys that came in, you know, the team grows, and also our players in South Africa can learn from them. The level they are bringing in.”

Santos has played five games for Miguel Cardoso’s side and has managed a single goal in the Caf Champions League and also has assist. Reisinho has just played two games and has a goal to his name.

Santos will be hoping he continues impressing in the Downs shirt when they host Pirates at Loftus Versveld.

The game starts at 3.30pm

