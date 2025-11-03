More praise for Orlando Pirates' Lebone Seema from his coach

Coach congratulates defender for his Man of the Match Award

More praise for Lebone Seema from his coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Lebone Seema has received praise from his coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, after his stellar display against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Seema gave a resounding performance in defence for Pirates alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the Betway Premiership match at a packed Loftus Versveld Stadium.

He was duly given the Man of the Match award after the pulsating match.

"He’s still young and he had the man of the match, congratulations to him," said Ouaddou after the match.

"We cannot blame such an initiative to score, but I think we had a better opportunity had he given the ball to his teammate to [score].

“We always say that as a player, you have to have the same feeling when you score or when you make an assist.”

Ouaddou is referring to a chance Seema misses in this match when he should have passed after making a powerful run form his half into the Sundowns area only to hit his shot straight at Ronwen Williams.

He is expected to again play for Pirates in a similar role on Wednesday night against Golden Arrows in Durban.

The match starts at 7.30pm.