Orlando Pirates coach reveals they have a 'strong' target this season

Abdeslam Oaddou says they have games in hand

Orlando Pirates coach reveals they have a ‘strong’ target for this season. The coach continued to say that they have games in hand and that they will fight.

"Definitely, we will not give up, and we have a strong target this season. We will continue to fight," Abdeslam Ouaddou said after the 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

“But let’s go with this result, it’s one point. We still have some games in hand, and we need to win them.”

From the above it’s clear the Sea Robbers coach is talking about winning the Betway Premiership. His team are the only side as strong as Sundowns this season and actually, it was also Pirates who looked to fight Sundowns for the title last season but lost it eventually.

Presently, Sundowns are on top of the table with 22points after 11 matches while Pirates are fourth with 19 points after nine matches.

Two wins for Pirates from their games in hand could see them topple Sundowns from the standings.

They will be hoping to start by collecting maximum points from Golden Arrows this Wednesday evening when they travel to Durban.