CAF Champions League : The Group Stage Draw Pots

Just hours before the draw for the 2025 Champions League group stage, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the details of the draw pots.

Sixteen clubs will be divided into four groups (A to D) based on their performance coefficient over the last five seasons.

Pot 1 : Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, ES Tunis, RS Berkane

Pot 2 : Simba, Pyramids, Al Hilal, Young Africans

Pot 3 : Petro Luanda, AS FAR, MC Alger, Rivers United

Pot 4 : JS Kabylie, Stade Malien, St Éloi Lupopo, Power Dynamos

Each pot will determine the group stage draw, filling positions A1 through D4. This draw will establish the full group stage lineup and schedule.

The draw for the 2025 Champions League group stage will take place on Monday, November 3, in Johannesburg, South Africa, at 2:00 PM (12:00 PM GMT).