Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results

This weekend marks Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership, featuring eight fixtures to be played from Friday through Sunday, October 31 to November 1.

Friday opens with two games, including Kaizer Chiefs’ away clash against Durban City. Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will travel to face Siwelele.

On Saturday, four matches are set to take place, headlined by the marquee fixture of the round — Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30 CET. Also on the day, Magezi visit Orbit College, Polokwane City take on Richards Bay at home, and Chippa United face AmaZulu.

Sunday, November 2, wraps up the round with two more fixtures — TS Galaxy meet Stellenbosch, while Golden Arrows go up against Marumo Gallants.

Our Dailysports team has prepared the complete schedule, all the results, and the updated league table following Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership.

All kick-off times are listed in CET.

Betway Premiership – Matchday 11

October 31

18:30 Siwelele – Sekhukhune

18:30 Durban City – Kaizer Chiefs

November 1

14:30 Orbit College – Magezi

14:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – Orlando Pirates

17:00 Polokwane City – Richards Bay

19:15 Chippa United – AmaZulu

November 2

14:30 TS Galaxy – Stellenbosch

17:00 Golden Arrows – Marumo Gallants

Betway Premiership – League Table