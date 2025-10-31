ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results

Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results

All the key details.
Football news Today, 13:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

This weekend marks Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership, featuring eight fixtures to be played from Friday through Sunday, October 31 to November 1.

Friday opens with two games, including Kaizer Chiefs’ away clash against Durban City. Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will travel to face Siwelele.

On Saturday, four matches are set to take place, headlined by the marquee fixture of the round — Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30 CET. Also on the day, Magezi visit Orbit College, Polokwane City take on Richards Bay at home, and Chippa United face AmaZulu.

Sunday, November 2, wraps up the round with two more fixtures — TS Galaxy meet Stellenbosch, while Golden Arrows go up against Marumo Gallants.

Our Dailysports team has prepared the complete schedule, all the results, and the updated league table following Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership.

All kick-off times are listed in CET.

Betway Premiership – Matchday 11

October 31
18:30 Siwelele – Sekhukhune
18:30 Durban City – Kaizer Chiefs

November 1
14:30 Orbit College – Magezi
14:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – Orlando Pirates
17:00 Polokwane City – Richards Bay
19:15 Chippa United – AmaZulu

November 2
14:30 TS Galaxy – Stellenbosch
17:00 Golden Arrows – Marumo Gallants

Betway Premiership – League Table

Related teams and leagues
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Tournament News
Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes Football news Today, 13:59 Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 09:43 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Picture by Mamelodi Sundowns FC Football news Yesterday, 07:51 Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes Santos and Reisinho are good finds for the club
Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 07:25 Durban City vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 31, 2025
Picture by Orlando Pirates Football news Yesterday, 07:08 Tshepang Moremi's screaming goal against Magesi was red card inspired
Football news Yesterday, 06:02 Durban City's Gavin Hunt wary of Kaizer Chiefs' pedigree ahead of their clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores