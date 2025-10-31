Betway Premiership 2025/26: Matchday 11 Schedule and Results
This weekend marks Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership, featuring eight fixtures to be played from Friday through Sunday, October 31 to November 1.
Friday opens with two games, including Kaizer Chiefs’ away clash against Durban City. Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United will travel to face Siwelele.
On Saturday, four matches are set to take place, headlined by the marquee fixture of the round — Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30 CET. Also on the day, Magezi visit Orbit College, Polokwane City take on Richards Bay at home, and Chippa United face AmaZulu.
- Read also: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
Sunday, November 2, wraps up the round with two more fixtures — TS Galaxy meet Stellenbosch, while Golden Arrows go up against Marumo Gallants.
Our Dailysports team has prepared the complete schedule, all the results, and the updated league table following Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership.
All kick-off times are listed in CET.
Betway Premiership – Matchday 11
October 31
18:30 Siwelele – Sekhukhune
18:30 Durban City – Kaizer Chiefs
November 1
14:30 Orbit College – Magezi
14:30 Mamelodi Sundowns – Orlando Pirates
17:00 Polokwane City – Richards Bay
19:15 Chippa United – AmaZulu
November 2
14:30 TS Galaxy – Stellenbosch
17:00 Golden Arrows – Marumo Gallants