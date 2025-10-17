Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 10
In the coming days, the 10th round of the Betway Championship will take place, running from Friday to Wednesday, October 17–22.
The new round will kick off with a clash between Richards Bay and Orbit College on Friday, October 17. Two more matches will be played the following day, with another set for Sunday, October 19 — four matches over three days.
The remaining four fixtures will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 21–22. The headline matchup of the 10th round will see Sekhukhune United face Mamelodi Sundowns. The following day, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Golden Arrows will all take to the field.
Our Dailysports team has prepared the full schedule, all the results, and the updated standings for the latest round of the Betway Championship.
Kick-off times are listed in CET.
Betway Championship – Round 10
- October 17
19:30 Richards Bay – Orbit College
- October 18
15:30 AmaZulu – Durban City
17:30 Magezi – TS Galaxy
- October 19
15:30 Marumo Gallants – Chippa United
- October 21
19:30 Sekhukhune – Mamelodi Sundowns
- October 22
19:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Siwelele
19:30 Orlando Pirates – Polokwane City
19:30 Stellenbosch – Golden Arrows