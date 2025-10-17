Former Sundowns player explains why Pirates will win the league

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player says Orlando Pirates will win the Betway Premiership

Orlando Pirates have emerged as a powerful challenger to Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

In 14 games across all competitions, the Sea Robbers have lost twice, drawn once, and won a staggering 11 times, with seven clean sheets to show for it.

Former Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Hilton Jordaan was asked to pick his Betway Premiership champions for this season. “Orlando Pirates," he told KickOff. “They are settled, and they've got a nice bunch of players.”

"It looks likes there's very good camaraderie in there."

Meanwhile, Pirates take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second-round preliminary qualifiers on Sunday at 15:00.

