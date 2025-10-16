Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia

Mohau Nkota's salary at Al Ettifaq

Former Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota stunned the nation in July with a surprise move to the Middle East to Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old star from Kimberley left Soweto after just eight months as a senior player for the Buccaneers, where he scored seven goals and provided five assists in 39 games.

According to Capology, he earns €19,231 a week, roughly R300,000, bringing his annual earnings to around €1 million (R20 236 620).

Capology, a platform that tracks football salaries and club finances, highlights the lucrative opportunities awaiting talented players abroad.

Our star is back with braces 🤩#Ettifaq💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/DIlMfrTkao — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) October 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Nkota is expected to feature for his team against Al-Hilal on Saturday at 16:45.