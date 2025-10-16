Former Pirates star talks about financial loan traps

Thulasizwe Mbuyane reflects on his professional career

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane has recalled how bank salesmen targeted big clubs with costly credit offers.

Mbuyane, known to his teammates as ‘Juju,’ has opened up about one of football’s hidden pitfalls.

Speaking on Jabu Mahlangu’s Diski and Shandis YouTube podcast, the former Bafana Bafana striker reflected on how, during his playing days, certain salesmen made it easy for players to drive out with brand-new cars and credit cards.

“They gave me a new VW Touareg," Mbuyane said. “It was on a Friday. He told me to leave with the car, we would sort out the paperwork on Monday.”

That weekend, Mbuyane said he drove to Durban with his lady in his new wheels. But the joy didn’t last long.

“I went to see him after training on Monday,” the former Pirates star continued. “I told him I truly enjoyed the car, it drove so beautifully. I asked what’s the story? He said, ‘R13 000.’

“I was so shocked. I could not believe it. I was just paying R5 700 for my VW Golf 5. Now you’re putting me up to R13 000, per month!”