ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former Pirates star talks about financial loan traps

Former Pirates star talks about financial loan traps

Thulasizwe Mbuyane reflects on his professional career
Football news Today, 14:45
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former Pirates star talks about financial loan traps Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane has recalled how bank salesmen targeted big clubs with costly credit offers.

Mbuyane, known to his teammates as ‘Juju,’ has opened up about one of football’s hidden pitfalls.

Speaking on Jabu Mahlangu’s Diski and Shandis YouTube podcast, the former Bafana Bafana striker reflected on how, during his playing days, certain salesmen made it easy for players to drive out with brand-new cars and credit cards.

“They gave me a new VW Touareg," Mbuyane said. “It was on a Friday. He told me to leave with the car, we would sort out the paperwork on Monday.”

Also read: Orlando Pirates to face a big challenge in the Congo

That weekend, Mbuyane said he drove to Durban with his lady in his new wheels. But the joy didn’t last long.

“I went to see him after training on Monday,” the former Pirates star continued. “I told him I truly enjoyed the car, it drove so beautifully. I asked what’s the story? He said, ‘R13 000.’

“I was so shocked. I could not believe it. I was just paying R5 700 for my VW Golf 5. Now you’re putting me up to R13 000, per month!”

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia
Kaizer Chiefs confirm CAF match blackout Football news Today, 14:21 Kaizer Chiefs confirm CAF match blackout
Kaizer Chiefs announce travelling squad to Lubumbashi Football news Today, 12:06 Kaizer Chiefs announce travelling squad to Lubumbashi
Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor Football news Today, 02:17 Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor
Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo Football news Today, 01:51 Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success Football news Today, 01:38 Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success
Related Tournament News
Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star Football news Today, 02:04 Chiefs made a mistake with Bafana star
How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found Football news Yesterday, 12:18 How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found
Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club Football news Yesterday, 06:38 Former Pirates captain: Why Riveiro left the club
Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:58 Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October
Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month Football news 14 oct 2025, 03:12 Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures this month
Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story Football news 14 oct 2025, 02:36 Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores