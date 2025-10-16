Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo

Orlando Pirates visit Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates’ CAF Champions League dream continues against Saint Eloi-Lupopo.

The battle will kick off at the Stade Frédéric Kibassa Maliba in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo.

A win for the Sea Robbers will secure their spot in the group stages, effectively the last 16 of the competition. The group stages feature four groups of four teams each. The top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

According to Lupopo's former coach, Luc Eymael, the game will be a harsh challenge for Pirates.

“It will not be easy for Pirates to go there and get a positive result,” Eymael said to Soccer Laduma. “The stadium will be full, and the fans will be the 13th man of the team.”

“Also, it’s an artificial pitch, and the environment will be a bit hostile for Pirates but very positive for Lupopo,” the Belgian added.

“It’s not just the fans,” he continued. “The pitch, the noise, and the passion – all of that makes it a difficult place to play. Pirates will feel it," Eymael added.