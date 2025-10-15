How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found

Coach reveals how he discovered Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Orlando Pirates unearthed a 19-year-old superstar in Mbekezeli Mbokazi last season.

The left-footed central defender needed just four months to captain the club and become a full Bafana Bafana international.

Hugo Broos famously said the Hluhlulwe-born star needs to move to Europe as soon as possible.

Langalibalele Sports Academy senior coach Wonder Mnguni has revealed how they discovered the player nicknamed “TLB.”

“When we play tournaments like Engen, we usually invite players from the rural areas to give them opportunities,” Mnguni told iDiski Times' Sinethemba Sithole.

“Mbekezeli was not the only one; there were several other players we invited for trials, then we saw talent,' Mnguni added.

“It’s just that I saw a different talent with him. I remember vividly, when I first saw him, tears welled up in my eyes because football is in my veins,” he added.