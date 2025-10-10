Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons

Orlando Pirates legend Mbulelo Mabizela comments on Mbekezeli Mbokazi comparison

Orlando Pirates sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been increasingly compared with the club's former superstar Mbulelo Mabizela.

The latter is rated as one of Mzansi's and Pirates' greatest central defenders based on natural talent, despite failing to fulfil his potential at Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

“Not really, I won’t say I see myself [in Mbokazi], but I see a youngster who is playing good football, who has a good future, potential,” Mabizela told FARPost.

The Pietermaritzburg-born legend said Mbokazi should be allowed to flourish without mention of Mabizela. “Let me put it this way: they failed to play my style.

“So, I wouldn’t want to compare myself to Mbokazi or compare Mbokazi to myself. We are different types of players,” Mabizela concluded.







