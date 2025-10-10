ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons

Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparisons

Orlando Pirates legend Mbulelo Mabizela comments on Mbekezeli Mbokazi comparison
Football news Today, 14:49
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Mabizela comments on Mbokazi comparison Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been increasingly compared with the club's former superstar Mbulelo Mabizela.

The latter is rated as one of Mzansi's and Pirates' greatest central defenders based on natural talent, despite failing to fulfil his potential at Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

“Not really, I won’t say I see myself [in Mbokazi], but I see a youngster who is playing good football, who has a good future, potential,” Mabizela told FARPost.

Also read: Former coach clears the record on Mbokazi's age

The Pietermaritzburg-born legend said Mbokazi should be allowed to flourish without mention of Mabizela. “Let me put it this way: they failed to play my style.

“So, I wouldn’t want to compare myself to Mbokazi or compare Mbokazi to myself. We are different types of players,” Mabizela concluded.



Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Zimbabwe hold Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream Football news Today, 15:11 Zimbabwe halt Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Football news Today, 10:09 Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating
Chiefs announce update on co-coaches Football news Today, 08:57 Chiefs announce update on co-coaches
Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years Football news Today, 05:44 Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years
Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star eight months Football news Today, 05:12 Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star after eight months
Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Yesterday, 15:51 Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng
Related Tournament News
Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 08:45 Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores