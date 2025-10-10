ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating

Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating

Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi backed by former coach
Football news Today, 10:09
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

A few disturbing claims have been following Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The details say the 20-year-old is “in fact” 27 years of age.

His former coach has now come out to rubbish those accusations of age cheating.

“I can attest, I saw the birth certificate of Mbekezeli and I saw his ID when he came to us,” Wonder Mnguni told iDiski Times. “He was doing Grade 10 that was in 2023."

"He was a bit late in school when you look at his age. And the other thing people must know, when you watch him on TV, he looks a bit older, but when you see him live, you can see he’s a young boy.

Also read: Benson Mhlongo compares Pirates and Chiefs

The academy coach concluded that Mbokazi's physical power and fighting spirit is the reason why people are tempted to doubt his real age.

In the meantime, Mbokazi will be in action for Bafana Bafana against Zimbabwe on Friday night's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Kick Off is at 18:00 at the Moses Mabhida.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs announce update on co-coaches Football news Today, 08:57 Chiefs announce update on co-coaches
Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years Football news Today, 05:44 Broos: Bafana's biggest game in 24, 25 years
Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star eight months Football news Today, 05:12 Hugo Broos welcomes back Bafana star after eight months
Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Yesterday, 15:51 Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng
Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 15:24 Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United
Related Tournament News
Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 08:45 Official announcement: Nabi leaves Kaizer Chiefs
Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon? Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Sundowns star Mvala to miss Afcon?
Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Vilakazi sends message to Chiefs coaches
Johnson comments on Chiefs management Football news Yesterday, 11:23 Johnson comments on Chiefs management
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores