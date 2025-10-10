Former coach: Mbokazi is not age cheating

Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi backed by former coach

A few disturbing claims have been following Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The details say the 20-year-old is “in fact” 27 years of age.

His former coach has now come out to rubbish those accusations of age cheating.

“I can attest, I saw the birth certificate of Mbekezeli and I saw his ID when he came to us,” Wonder Mnguni told iDiski Times. “He was doing Grade 10 that was in 2023."

"He was a bit late in school when you look at his age. And the other thing people must know, when you watch him on TV, he looks a bit older, but when you see him live, you can see he’s a young boy.

The academy coach concluded that Mbokazi's physical power and fighting spirit is the reason why people are tempted to doubt his real age.

In the meantime, Mbokazi will be in action for Bafana Bafana against Zimbabwe on Friday night's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Kick Off is at 18:00 at the Moses Mabhida.