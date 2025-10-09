Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs

Benson Mhlongo rates Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates defender Benson Mhlongo is enjoying the Buccaneers under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Sea Robbers are unbeaten in 10 matches, and have already bagged the MTN8.

“Since the bus accident, Pirates have been remarkable,” Mlongo told KickOff. "It's great to see every Pirates player performing well. They need to maintain this level both in Africa and in the domestic league," Mhlongo added.

“When your team starts to compete internally, you are bound to dominate,” he added.

"Chiefs, on the other hand, have just started and do not have a consistent starting XI. Pirates have maintained a steady line-up for the past two seasons.

"Chiefs need to stick with a single team for two seasons and focus on building consistency. They must decide on a coach and give him two or three seasons to make an impact.

“That's what Pirates did with José Riveiro – they gave him enough time," Mhlongo added.