Ouaddou talks about new Pirates midfielder Mariko

Update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Abdoulaye Mariko

There's a new midfielder from Mali named Abdoulaye Mariko at Orlando Pirates.

Despite looking very talented in his very first game, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has offered him limited game time.

According to the French-Moroccan coach, Marika needs measured integration. “When you come to training, the actual game is different,” Ouaddou told journalists.

"The type of game is different from what you (Mariko) are coming from, and you need a short time to adapt.

"As a coach, I don’t want to burn him. I want to bring him step by step, in order to be top in the next few months.

"So, it is calculated. Step by step, we are giving him time to be better and better," Ouaddou added.

Coming up is a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, October 19, to take on St. Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second-round preliminary qualifiers.