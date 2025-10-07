Pirates winger Moremi wins club award

Orlando Pirates winger Tshapang Moremi wins September award

Orlando Pirates supporters have voted for Tshepang Moremi as the deserving Player of the Month for September.

The 25-year-old Sharpeville-born attacker, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu FC in July, scored four goals and created two assists during the month.

“Tshepang Moremi has been voted Orlando Pirates’ Player of the Month for September,” the club announced.

The left-footer's highlight was his brace in the 3-0 MTN8 final victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“The 25-year-old secures the award by getting 38% of the votes, beating teammates Oswin Appollis and last month’s winner Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who amassed 21% and 13% of the votes respectively,” the Sea Robbers said.

Moremi is now looking forward to travelling to Congo on Sunday, October 19, to face Sait Lupopo in the CAF Champions League.



