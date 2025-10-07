Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad

Evidence Makgopa joins the Bafana Bafana squad

Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Iqraam Rayners has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for medical reasons.

In his place, Orlando Pirates’ Makgopa has joined the camp ahead of the final two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Alongside Makgopa, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have Burnley striker Lyle Foster as another centre-forward option, who has a goal and an assist in seven games for the Clarets in the Premier League.

Evidence Makgopa has arrived at the Bafana Bafana camp in Roodepoort. He replaces Iqraam Rayners, who has been withdrawn due to medical reasons.#BafanaPride@SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/u9zfvQ5IiY — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 7, 2025

Hugo Broos’ men will take on Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (18:00), followed by Rwanda in Mbombela next Tuesday (18:00).