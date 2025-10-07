ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad

Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad

Evidence Makgopa joins the Bafana Bafana squad
Football news Today, 15:31
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Makgopa replaces Rayners in Bafana squad Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Iqraam Rayners has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad for medical reasons.

In his place, Orlando Pirates’ Makgopa has joined the camp ahead of the final two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Alongside Makgopa, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have Burnley striker Lyle Foster as another centre-forward option, who has a goal and an assist in seven games for the Clarets in the Premier League.

Also read: Hugo Broos shares thoughts on Mduduzi Shabalala's game

Hugo Broos’ men will take on Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (18:00), followed by Rwanda in Mbombela next Tuesday (18:00).

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness Football news Today, 15:13 Former Pirates defender picks out Mbokazi weakness
Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management Football news Today, 14:55 Pirates coach Ouaddou applauds management
What Broos likes about Shabalala Football news Today, 14:24 What Broos likes about Shabalala
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news Yesterday, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana Football news Yesterday, 21:31 Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana
Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players Football news Yesterday, 21:02 Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players
Related Tournament News
Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching Football news Yesterday, 21:49 Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching
Khanye offers advice on Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores