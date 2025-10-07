What Broos likes about Shabalala

ES ES FR FR
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos talks about Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala
Football news Today, 14:24
Sine Mpisane
Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng has pulled out of the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 20-year-old picked up an injury in last Saturday's 1-0 win over Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16.

In his place, Kaizer Chiefs' 21-year-old midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has been called up.

“You have seen the games of Chiefs. I think he is someone who … knows where to run and where there is space," Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said.

Also read: Jomo Sono reveals his Bafana salary

"His best position for me is behind the striker, so if we use him, we will use him in that position,” Broos concluded before Tuesday's national side's training session at Dobsonville Stadium.

Bafana Bafana's FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers will begin with Zimbabwe on Friday, October 10, in Durban and then Rwanda on Tuesday, October 14, in Mbombela. Both games will kick off at 18:00.


