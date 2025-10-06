Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim "Jomo" Sono reveals how much he earned

Orlando Pirates icon Ephraim “Jomo” Sono was once Bafana Bafana's head coach on several occasions.

Following the Teboho Mokoena saga that has cost South Africa three points towards the FIFA Club World 2026 qualification, Sono has highlighted that it would be highly costly if Bafana fail to qualify for the showpiece.

"SAFA needs the World Cup money because, from what we read in the papers, they are bankrupt," Sono told KickOff.

“They desperately require this money. When I worked for SAFA as the Bafana Bafana coach, I earned R50,000,” Sono added. "Even back then, it felt like peanuts, but there wasn't much I could do about it...

“I chose to prioritize my country because many people sacrificed their lives fighting for it. I wasn't overly concerned about money. SAFA truly needs this World Cup funding,” Sono concluded.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana might be two matches away from qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup despite FIFA docking three points. This is after a suspended Teboho Mokoena played in the 3-0 win over Lesotho.

Bafana face Zimbabwe on 10 October in Durban and Rwanda on 14 October in Mbombela.



