RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad

Bafana Bafana squad to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda
Football news Today, 08:13
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad @sabcsport/X

South Africa's Bafana Bafana might be two matches away from qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup despite FIFA docking three points. This is after a suspended Teboho Mokoena played in the 3-0 win over Lesotho.

Coach Broos has named his 23-man squad to face Zimbabwe on 10 October in Durban and Rwanda on 14 October in Mbombela.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs' key player revealed

Goalkeepers:

  • Ronwen Williams

  • Ricardo Goss

  • Sipho Chaine

Defenders:

  • Malibongwe Khoza

  • Khuliso Mudau

  • Aubrey Modiba

  • Khulumani Ndamane

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi

  • Thabang Matuludi

  • Samukelo Kabini

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders:

  • Teboho Mokoena

  • Sphephelo Sithole

  • Bathusi Aubaas

  • Thalente Mbatha

Forwards:

  • Thapelo Morena

  • Oswin Appollis

  • Sipho Mbule

  • Iqraam Rayners

  • Lyle Foster

  • Tshephang Moremi

  • Mohau Nkota

  • Relebohile Mofokeng.

The Zimbabwe match will kick off at 18:00 from the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the match against Rwanda on the 14th will also be at 18:00 from the Mbombela Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key Football news Today, 07:58 Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key
Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs Football news Today, 00:29 Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club
Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches
AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:32 AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game
Related Tournament News
Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase Football news Today, 07:45 Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase
Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe
Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro Football news Yesterday, 14:12 Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro's coaching
New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise Football news Yesterday, 05:44 New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise
Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans Football news Yesterday, 05:08 Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans
Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone Football news Yesterday, 03:22 Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores