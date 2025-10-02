Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad
South Africa's Bafana Bafana might be two matches away from qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup despite FIFA docking three points. This is after a suspended Teboho Mokoena played in the 3-0 win over Lesotho.
Coach Broos has named his 23-man squad to face Zimbabwe on 10 October in Durban and Rwanda on 14 October in Mbombela.
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Sipho Chaine
Defenders:
Malibongwe Khoza
Khuliso Mudau
Aubrey Modiba
Khulumani Ndamane
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Thabang Matuludi
Samukelo Kabini
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena
Sphephelo Sithole
Bathusi Aubaas
Thalente Mbatha
Forwards:
Thapelo Morena
Oswin Appollis
Sipho Mbule
Iqraam Rayners
Lyle Foster
Tshephang Moremi
Mohau Nkota
Relebohile Mofokeng.
The Zimbabwe match will kick off at 18:00 from the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the match against Rwanda on the 14th will also be at 18:00 from the Mbombela Stadium.