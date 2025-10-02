Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad

Bafana Bafana squad to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda

South Africa's Bafana Bafana might be two matches away from qualifying for the FIFA 2026 World Cup despite FIFA docking three points. This is after a suspended Teboho Mokoena played in the 3-0 win over Lesotho.

Coach Broos has named his 23-man squad to face Zimbabwe on 10 October in Durban and Rwanda on 14 October in Mbombela.

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams

Ricardo Goss

Sipho Chaine

Defenders:

Malibongwe Khoza

Khuliso Mudau

Aubrey Modiba

Khulumani Ndamane

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Thabang Matuludi

Samukelo Kabini

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena

Sphephelo Sithole

Bathusi Aubaas

Thalente Mbatha

Forwards:

Thapelo Morena

Oswin Appollis

Sipho Mbule

Iqraam Rayners

Lyle Foster

Tshephang Moremi

Mohau Nkota

Relebohile Mofokeng.

The Zimbabwe match will kick off at 18:00 from the Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the match against Rwanda on the 14th will also be at 18:00 from the Mbombela Stadium.