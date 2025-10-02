RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key

Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key

Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef praises Sibongiseni Mthethwa
Football news Today, 07:58
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

From nearly being discarded last season to being a regular star in 2025, Sibongiseni Mthethwa inspires struggling players.

After starting all 12 games for Kaizer Chiefs this season, coach Youssef has explained why the 31-year-old Mthethwa never misses selection.

“Ox has got a big mindset," the Chiefs interim coach said after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

Also read: Siphesihle Ndlovu explains his mindset

“We’ve been working a lot with him, and he’s giving us some defensive stability. One of the key players for us right now,” the Tunisian added.

Up next for Amakhosi is Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad Football news Today, 08:13 Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad
Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs Football news Today, 00:29 Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club Football news Yesterday, 15:10 Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club
Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Fabian McCarthy gives advice to his son
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches
AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:32 AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game
Related Tournament News
Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase Football news Today, 07:45 Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase
Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe Football news Yesterday, 15:46 Pirates legend wants two Bucs youngsters in Europe
Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro Football news Yesterday, 14:12 Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro's coaching
New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise Football news Yesterday, 05:44 New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise
Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans Football news Yesterday, 05:08 Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans
Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone Football news Yesterday, 03:22 Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores