Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key

Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef praises Sibongiseni Mthethwa

From nearly being discarded last season to being a regular star in 2025, Sibongiseni Mthethwa inspires struggling players.

After starting all 12 games for Kaizer Chiefs this season, coach Youssef has explained why the 31-year-old Mthethwa never misses selection.

“Ox has got a big mindset," the Chiefs interim coach said after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

Also read: Siphesihle Ndlovu explains his mindset

“We’ve been working a lot with him, and he’s giving us some defensive stability. One of the key players for us right now,” the Tunisian added.

Up next for Amakhosi is Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.