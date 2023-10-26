Roma and Brighton outclassed their opponents with an identical score

In Group B, as part of the third round of the Europa League, Brighton hosted Ajax at their home ground. Meanwhile, Roma faced Slavia in their Group G.

Brighton - Ajax - 2:0

In the first half, Brighton thoroughly outplayed the Dutch side, leaving them powerless on the field. Within the opening 45 minutes, the English team launched ten shots towards the goal and five on target. One of these strikes culminated in a goal in the 42nd minute, with Joao Pedro being the scorer.

At the start of the second half, Ajax once again conceded. Ansu Fati capitalized on Adingra's assist to double the hosts' lead. While Brighton's advantage was not as pronounced after the break, it was enough to secure the victory.

Brighton collects three points, now totaling four in the group, and they currently occupy the third position in their group.

Roma - Slavia Prague - 2:0

Jose Mourinho's team settled all matters within the opening 20 minutes. Edoardo Bove opened the scoring in the very first minute, and on the 17th, Romelu Lukaku doubled the "Wolves'" advantage. Slavia was left stunned by such a rapid start and could offer no resistance.

After the break, the Czech team tried to level the game, but it proved entirely futile. Roma calmly disposes of Slavia, maintaining a flawless stride in the group stage of the Europa League.

Europa League. Third Round

Group B

Brighton - Ajax - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - 42 Joao Pedro, 2:0 - 53 Fati

Group G

Roma - Slavia

Goals: 1:0 - 1 Bove, 2:0 - 17 Lukaku