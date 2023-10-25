RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news PSG dominates Milan, Borussia defeats Newcastle. Group F results

25 oct 2023
In the third round of the Champions League, PSG hosted Milan at its stadium, while Borussia traveled to England for a match against Newcastle.

PSG - Milan - 3:0

PSG, as per their tradition, dominated possession, but it had fewer goal-scoring opportunities in the first half. The Enrique-led team managed two attempts on target, with one finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute, thanks to Hakimi.

PSG scored a goal, but it was disallowed due to a foul. However, in the 53rd minute, it managed to double the lead. Kolo Muani, assisted by Dembele, got on the scoresheet. Parisians continued to control the ball and maintain the situation under their command. Their efforts paid off, as in the 89th minute, Lee Kang-in sealed the deal with a final score of 3-0.

PSG secures its second victory in three matches, accumulating six points and taking the top in Group F.

Newcastle - Borussia - 0:1

Dortmund had not secured a victory in the current Champions League yet, and it aimed to change the state of things. Terzic's team had three good chances to take the lead, but it capitalized on only one just before the end of the first half. Felix Nmecha put Borussia ahead with an assist from Schlotterbeck.

In the second half, Dortmund began to defend the result and sought to catch their opponent on the counter. Despite Newcastle's efforts, it couldn't find the back of the net. Although there was a superb chance in the closing minutes, the crossbar saved the "Magpies."

Borussia earns its first three points, accumulating a total of four and climbing to second place.

