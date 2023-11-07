Pochettino complains about VAR

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino complained about the VAR system.

Let us remind you that yesterday his team, in the 11th round of the English Premier League, defeated the leader of the standings, Tottenham, with a score of 4:1.

“A lot of coaches wanted VAR. And now that she's working against them, they say, "Oh no, it's a shame, it's so difficult."

I’m not hinting at Arteta now, no, not about him,” insider Fabrizio Romano quotes Pochettino as saying.

Let us remind you that when the score was 2:1 in favor of Chelsea, Spurs scored a goal while playing in the minority. At the same time, the referee, after watching the replay, did not count the goal due to Eric Dier being in an offside position.

Interestingly, Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea was their first in the Premier League this season. Now the team has dropped to second place in the standings.

At the same time, Chelsea is in 10th place.