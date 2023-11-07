RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Pochettino complains about VAR

Pochettino complains about VAR

Football news Today, 05:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Pochettino complains about VAR Pochettino complains about VAR

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino complained about the VAR system.

Let us remind you that yesterday his team, in the 11th round of the English Premier League, defeated the leader of the standings, Tottenham, with a score of 4:1.

“A lot of coaches wanted VAR. And now that she's working against them, they say, "Oh no, it's a shame, it's so difficult."

I’m not hinting at Arteta now, no, not about him,” insider Fabrizio Romano quotes Pochettino as saying.

Let us remind you that when the score was 2:1 in favor of Chelsea, Spurs scored a goal while playing in the minority. At the same time, the referee, after watching the replay, did not count the goal due to Eric Dier being in an offside position.

Interestingly, Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea was their first in the Premier League this season. Now the team has dropped to second place in the standings.

At the same time, Chelsea is in 10th place.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023