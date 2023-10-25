New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Game Day Preview

During the night of October 26th, a solitary NHL fixture is on the horizon. The clash will feature the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

In their previous outing, New Jersey secured a victory over Montreal with a scoreline of 5:2. Over the course of this season, the Devils have participated in five matches, attaining three wins and enduring two losses. Washington, on the other hand, has also played an equivalent number of games in the new season. However, their statistics are less favorable, with a solitary victory in a shootout against Calgary (3:2) and five losses.

The encounter between New Jersey and Washington is scheduled to commence at 1:30 Central European Time.