More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline for Alexander Isak revealed
The Swede is struggling with groin muscle issues
Football news Today, 14:30Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
During the Champions League third round clash between Eintracht and Liverpool, the Merseysiders’ forward suffered a serious injury and was forced to leave the pitch at halftime.
Details: According to journalist Joel Bland, Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been diagnosed with severe long-term groin muscle problems. The Swede will definitely be sidelined for at least three weeks.
This season, Isak has made 8 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
