More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline for Alexander Isak revealed

The Swede is struggling with groin muscle issues

During the Champions League third round clash between Eintracht and Liverpool, the Merseysiders’ forward suffered a serious injury and was forced to leave the pitch at halftime.

Details: According to journalist Joel Bland, Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been diagnosed with severe long-term groin muscle problems. The Swede will definitely be sidelined for at least three weeks.

A source reportedly with ties to Newcastle United claims that former Mag Alexander Isak has a serious, long-term groin issue!



The specific concern, shared by @JoelBlandSport on X, is related to muscles not properly attaching to the pelvis.

This season, Isak has made 8 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

