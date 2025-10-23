ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline for Alexander Isak revealed

More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline for Alexander Isak revealed

The Swede is struggling with groin muscle issues
Football news Today, 14:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
More serious than it seemed. Recovery timeline revealed https://x.com/Magpie24_7/status/1981378803814240290

During the Champions League third round clash between Eintracht and Liverpool, the Merseysiders’ forward suffered a serious injury and was forced to leave the pitch at halftime.

Details: According to journalist Joel Bland, Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been diagnosed with severe long-term groin muscle problems. The Swede will definitely be sidelined for at least three weeks.

This season, Isak has made 8 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Reminder: Real Madrid has set its sights on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

