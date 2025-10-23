ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match

A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match

A heartfelt tribute delivered in full!
Football news Today, 10:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match https://x.com/433

The memory of Diogo will live on forever.

Details: Before the third round Champions League match held in Frankfurt, where the local Eintracht hosted English side Liverpool, fans noticed that when Liverpool's substitutes were announced, Diogo Jota—tragically killed in a car accident—was also listed among them.

According to reports, the stadium announcer also mentioned his name, calling him Liverpool's “eternal number 20.”

The match itself ended in a resounding victory for the Reds, who thrashed their opponents 5-1 thanks to goals from Ekitike, Van Dijk, Konaté, Gakpo, and Szoboszlai. Rasmus Kristensen netted the only goal for the hosts.

Reminder: "He was like family to me" – Jürgen Klopp opens up about coping with Diogo Jota's death

Related teams and leagues
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt Schedule Eintracht Frankfurt News Eintracht Frankfurt Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Curtis Jones of Liverpool passes the ball during the Premier League match Football news Today, 10:57 Historic night! Curtis Jones sets new record in Liverpool history
Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht Football news Yesterday, 17:39 Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht
Related Team News
Another Injury Blow: Arne Slot Reveals Frimpong’s Expected Absence Football news Today, 02:12 Another Injury Blow: Arne Slot Reveals Frimpong’s Expected Absence
Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Liverpool have found Salah's replacement in the Premier League. The transfer could happen as early as this winter
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, embraces Diogo Jota Football news 21 oct 2025, 04:53 "He was like family to me" - Jürgen Klopp opens up about coping with Diogo Jota's death
Liverpool hopes to sign Leipzig’s young prodigy. German club sets hefty price tag Football news 20 oct 2025, 16:33 Liverpool hopes to sign Leipzig’s young prodigy. German club sets hefty price tag
Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration Football news 20 oct 2025, 05:28 Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration
"I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool Football news 19 oct 2025, 14:27 "I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool
Related Tournament News
Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week Football news Today, 09:39 Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus Football news Yesterday, 17:13 It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Yesterday, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores