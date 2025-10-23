A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match

A heartfelt tribute delivered in full!

The memory of Diogo will live on forever.

Details: Before the third round Champions League match held in Frankfurt, where the local Eintracht hosted English side Liverpool, fans noticed that when Liverpool's substitutes were announced, Diogo Jota—tragically killed in a car accident—was also listed among them.

According to reports, the stadium announcer also mentioned his name, calling him Liverpool's “eternal number 20.”

Eintracht Frankfurt added Diogo Jota to Liverpool's substitutes ahead of last night's game — a classy move.



𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UNLrH1L9NW — 433 (@433) October 23, 2025

The match itself ended in a resounding victory for the Reds, who thrashed their opponents 5-1 thanks to goals from Ekitike, Van Dijk, Konaté, Gakpo, and Szoboszlai. Rasmus Kristensen netted the only goal for the hosts.

Reminder: "He was like family to me" – Jürgen Klopp opens up about coping with Diogo Jota's death