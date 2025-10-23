A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match
A heartfelt tribute delivered in full!
The memory of Diogo will live on forever.
Details: Before the third round Champions League match held in Frankfurt, where the local Eintracht hosted English side Liverpool, fans noticed that when Liverpool's substitutes were announced, Diogo Jota—tragically killed in a car accident—was also listed among them.
According to reports, the stadium announcer also mentioned his name, calling him Liverpool's “eternal number 20.”
The match itself ended in a resounding victory for the Reds, who thrashed their opponents 5-1 thanks to goals from Ekitike, Van Dijk, Konaté, Gakpo, and Szoboszlai. Rasmus Kristensen netted the only goal for the hosts.
