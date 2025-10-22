ES ES FR FR
Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht

The Swede suffered a groin injury
Football news Today, 17:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the third round of the Champions League, the Merseysiders delivered a brilliant performance and convincingly defeated German side Eintracht 5-1, showcasing one of their best matches of the season. However, there’s some unwelcome news for the Reds’ supporters.

Details: After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak was substituted at halftime due to a groin injury.

This season, the Swede has made eight appearances for Liverpool, scoring once and providing one assist.

Reminder: Liverpool are looking to sign Bournemouth midfielder Antoine Semenyo.

