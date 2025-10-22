Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht

The Swede suffered a groin injury

In the third round of the Champions League, the Merseysiders delivered a brilliant performance and convincingly defeated German side Eintracht 5-1, showcasing one of their best matches of the season. However, there’s some unwelcome news for the Reds’ supporters.

Details: After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak was substituted at halftime due to a groin injury.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak was subbed off during halftime due to an injury in the groin. pic.twitter.com/dXIhr2Mf5Q — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 22, 2025

This season, the Swede has made eight appearances for Liverpool, scoring once and providing one assist.

