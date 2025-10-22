ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool have found Salah's replacement in the Premier League. The transfer could happen as early as this winter

Liverpool have found Salah's replacement in the Premier League. The transfer could happen as early as this winter

The Scousers are ready to splash the cash.
Football news Today, 07:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Salah's era at Liverpool is coming to an end, and the club is in urgent need of a worthy successor to the Egyptian star.

Details: According to SkySports, Liverpool have identified Bournemouth's 24-year-old right winger Antoine Semenyo as the replacement for 33-year-old Mohamed Salah, who could soon depart Anfield.

It is reported that a key factor in choosing Salah's heir is the release clause in Semenyo's contract, set at £75 million—an amount Liverpool are willing to pay to seamlessly secure the Ghana international.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for €10 million. Since then, Antoine has featured in 98 matches for the Cherries, scoring 28 goals and providing 13 assists.

This season, Antoine has played all 8 Premier League games, netting 6 goals—including 2 against Liverpool—and delivering 3 assists.

His current contract with the Cherries runs until 2030, while his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €55 million.

Reminder: Salah fails to score in five straight games as Liverpool match 11-year-old unwanted record

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
Related Team News
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, embraces Diogo Jota Football news Yesterday, 04:53 "He was like family to me" - Jürgen Klopp opens up about coping with Diogo Jota's death
Liverpool hopes to sign Leipzig’s young prodigy. German club sets hefty price tag Football news 20 oct 2025, 16:33 Liverpool hopes to sign Leipzig’s young prodigy. German club sets hefty price tag
Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration Football news 20 oct 2025, 05:28 Jürgen Klopp admits he made players confess about social media posts expressing frustration
"I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool Football news 19 oct 2025, 14:27 "I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool
Salah fails to score in five straight games as Liverpool match 11-year-old unwanted record Football news 19 oct 2025, 14:18 Salah fails to score in five straight games as Liverpool match 11-year-old unwanted record
Waited 9 years for this! Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016 Football news 19 oct 2025, 13:39 Waited 9 years for this! Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores