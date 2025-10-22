Liverpool have found Salah's replacement in the Premier League. The transfer could happen as early as this winter

The Scousers are ready to splash the cash.

Salah's era at Liverpool is coming to an end, and the club is in urgent need of a worthy successor to the Egyptian star.

Details: According to SkySports, Liverpool have identified Bournemouth's 24-year-old right winger Antoine Semenyo as the replacement for 33-year-old Mohamed Salah, who could soon depart Anfield.

It is reported that a key factor in choosing Salah's heir is the release clause in Semenyo's contract, set at £75 million—an amount Liverpool are willing to pay to seamlessly secure the Ghana international.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for €10 million. Since then, Antoine has featured in 98 matches for the Cherries, scoring 28 goals and providing 13 assists.

This season, Antoine has played all 8 Premier League games, netting 6 goals—including 2 against Liverpool—and delivering 3 assists.

His current contract with the Cherries runs until 2030, while his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €55 million.

