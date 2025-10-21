ES ES FR FR
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run?

On Wednesday, October 22, Bayern Munich will face Club Brugge in the third round of the UEFA Champions League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my preview and betting tip for this clash.

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Bayern Munich are currently on a stunning 14-game winning streak.
  • Club Brugge have lost only once in their last seven matches.
  • Bayern have scored at least one goal in each of their last 14 games, while Brugge have found the net in seven straight fixtures.
  • After two rounds, Bayern boast the best attacking record in the UEFA Champions League.
  • Bayern have scored two or more goals in each of their last 14 matches.
  • Both Bayern and Brugge have kept four clean sheets in ten games this season.
  • Brugge have failed to score in just one of their last ten matches.
  • Bayern have scored in both halves of every game this season.
  • The last time these teams met was in 2005, when Bayern won one match and the other ended in a draw.

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Match Preview

Bayern Munich are in superb form at the start of this season. They’ve won every match across all competitions so far. The Bavarian giants lifted the German Super Cup, have won all their league fixtures, collecting 21 points from seven rounds, and remain flawless in the UEFA Champions League. In the opening round, Bayern defeated Chelsea 3–1, followed by a commanding 5–1 away victory over Pafos in the second round. An outstanding start to the campaign — and notably, they’ve scored at least two goals in every single match.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, began the season less convincingly but seem to be regaining momentum. They have won their last two matches, including a crucial victory over Royale Union SG, one of their direct rivals in the domestic league. Brugge now sit second in the table, three points behind the leaders. Their Champions League form isn’t bad either: in the first round, they thrashed Monaco 4–1 at home, but in the second, they let a lead slip to lose 1–2 against Atalanta, despite being ahead 1–0 at halftime. Three points from two rounds is a respectable result.

Probable Lineups

  • Bayern Munich: Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson
  • Club Brugge: Jackers; Seys, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer; Stankovic, Vanaken; Forbs, Sandra, Tzolis; Tresoldi

Prediction

Bayern are in sensational form and should be able to extend their winning streak. Playing at home gives them a further edge, and another victory looks likely. My recommendation is to bet on Bayern’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

