Salah fails to score in five straight games as Liverpool match 11-year-old unwanted record

And the team loses four matches in a row for the first time in 11 years

Liverpool suffered a home defeat against Manchester United. The Reds lost to their fierce rivals at Anfield for the first time since 2016.

The fans are disappointed with the result, but the biggest concern is the team’s current form and, in particular, that of their talisman Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has now gone five consecutive matches without a goal for Liverpool, with his last strike coming against Atletico in the Champions League on September 17.

Salah’s stats this season are far from impressive: just 3 goals and 3 assists in 11 matches. What’s more, he failed to finish a game for the first time in ages, being subbed off for Frimpong in the 85th minute.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool have now suffered four consecutive defeats (against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea, and Manchester United). The last time the club endured such a run was in November 2014, when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.