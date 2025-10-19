Total bad luck! Gakpo hits the woodwork three times in the match against Manchester United.
The Dutchman struck the post twice and the crossbar once
Football news Today, 12:56Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/OptaAnalyst/status/1979951431919583294
Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is experiencing catastrophic misfortune in today’s derby against Manchester United—the Dutchman has already hit the woodwork three times in just 60 minutes of play.
Details: Gakpo has become the first Liverpool player to strike the post or crossbar three or more times in a single Premier League match since Darwin Núñez did so against Chelsea back in 2024.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are trailing 0-1 despite dominating the game.
