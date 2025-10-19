Total bad luck! Gakpo hits the woodwork three times in the match against Manchester United.

The Dutchman struck the post twice and the crossbar once

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is experiencing catastrophic misfortune in today’s derby against Manchester United—the Dutchman has already hit the woodwork three times in just 60 minutes of play.

Details: Gakpo has become the first Liverpool player to strike the post or crossbar three or more times in a single Premier League match since Darwin Núñez did so against Chelsea back in 2024.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are trailing 0-1 despite dominating the game.

