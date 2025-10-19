ES ES FR FR
PSV vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025

PSV vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
PSV Eindhoven vs SSC Napoli prediction
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
On October 21, 2025, the third round of the Champions League group stage will feature a clash between PSV and Napoli. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bets on goal-scoring in this high-stakes encounter.

PSV

PSV heads into the third Champions League round in solid form. After a disappointing 1-3 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise in their opening group match, the Dutch side went on an impressive five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, drawing twice — against Ajax in the league and Bayer in the Champions League — and racking up three victories. Most recently, PSV claimed a 2-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

As a result, PSV currently sits second in the table, level on points with Feyenoord, although the Rotterdam side has a game in hand. Domestically, PSV’s attacking firepower has been nothing short of remarkable: in just 9 rounds, they’ve netted 27 goals — the best tally in the league so far.

When it comes to home form, PSV are unbeaten in their last two matches at Philips Stadion, though they’ve managed just one win in their last four on home soil. As for head-to-heads with Napoli, these teams haven’t crossed paths in quite some time; their last meetings were in the 2012 Europa League group stage, when PSV cruised to a confident 3-0 home victory.

Napoli

Napoli come into this fixture off the back of a Serie A defeat, having lost 0-1 away to Torino. That marked the Neapolitans’ second league loss of the campaign, following a 1-2 setback against AC Milan. Currently, Napoli sits in the upper reaches of the Serie A table with 15 points — level with Roma and Inter — but holds second place thanks to goal difference.

In the Champions League, Napoli suffered a rocky start, falling 0-2 to Manchester City away in their group opener. However, they bounced back in the second round, snatching a 2-1 home victory over Sporting. Napoli’s away form has been a concern, with the team losing their last three road matches — to Torino, Milan, and Manchester City — and failing to score in two of those games.

Looking at previous encounters, PSV and Napoli last met in the 2012 Europa League group stage, with PSV coming out on top in both matches.

Probable lineups

  • PSV: Kovář, Mauro Júnior, Flamengo, Gasirowski, Salah-Eddine, Schouten, Saibari, Veerman, Man, Til, Perišić.
  • Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Olivera, Juan Jesus, Beukema, Di Lorenzo, Gilmour, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa, McTominay, Højlund.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • PSV have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of PSV’s last 7 games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of PSV’s last 7 matches.
  • 4 of Napoli’s last 5 games have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Napoli have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Napoli’s last 5 matches.

PSV vs Napoli prediction

Both sides enter this game after a shaky start in the Champions League, and this match is pivotal for their hopes of progressing in the tournament. PSV are in good form, unbeaten in five straight, but have been conceding regularly. Napoli are experiencing a slight dip and have also been leaking goals in recent fixtures. Expect an open and balanced contest, with goals at both ends. My tip for this one: both teams to score, with odds of 1.58.

