"I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool

The captain praised the goalkeeper's display
Football news Today, 14:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Today, Manchester United clinched their first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 2016. The Red Devils' captain, Harry Maguire, shared his emotions after the match, singling out goalkeeper Lammens, who was making only his second appearance for the club but delivered an assured performance.

"I have to say, I am really impressed by Senne Lammens. I don't want to get ahead of myself, since he's playing in the position under the most pressure—the toughest role at Manchester United. But he's got everything. A fantastic personality," Maguire noted.

Reminder: Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has now gone five matches without scoring.

