The captain praised the goalkeeper's display

Today, Manchester United clinched their first victory over Liverpool at Anfield since 2016. The Red Devils' captain, Harry Maguire, shared his emotions after the match, singling out goalkeeper Lammens, who was making only his second appearance for the club but delivered an assured performance.

"I have to say, I am really impressed by Senne Lammens. I don't want to get ahead of myself, since he's playing in the position under the most pressure—the toughest role at Manchester United. But he's got everything. A fantastic personality," Maguire noted.

Reminder: Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has now gone five matches without scoring.