Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Ceará vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 20, 2025

Ceará vs Botafogo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 20, 2025

Ceara Ceara
Serie A Brazil (Round 29) 19 oct 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil,
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ
One of the key fixtures of the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship will take place on Monday at the Castelão Arena in Fortaleza, where the local side Ceará will host Botafogo. I suggest backing goals in this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Ceará have shown inconsistent form this season, but they still have a strong chance of retaining their Serie A status. The team have won 3 of their last 10 matches, but the key factor is their fighting spirit at home, where their attacking line regularly finds ways to break down opponents.

In recent games, Leo Condé’s men have shown great character, picking up points against São Paulo, Santos, and Bahia. Given the tight situation in the lower half of the table, motivation is sky-high, and the home crowd provides a vital boost.

Botafogo have struggled to stabilize their results in the second half of the season—winning just 3 of their last 10 matches. Their loss of consistency is down to personnel issues, defensive errors, and lineup instability, which complicates their fight for a Copa Libertadores spot.

Nevertheless, the attacking potential of the "Estrela Solitária" (Lone Star) side makes them dangerous in any game. They score regularly, but also concede often—especially away from home—making their matches open and unpredictable.

Probable lineups

  • Ceará: Bruno; Fabiano, Marllon, V. Machado, Matheus Bahia; Lourenço, Zanoselo, Mugni; Galeano, Fernandinho, Pedro Raul
  • Botafogo: Link; Vitinho, David Ricardo, Marçal, Cuiabano; Newton, Allan; Savarino, Artur, Santi Rodríguez; Arthur Cabral

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 5 of their last 6 meetings.
  • Botafogo have conceded in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Ceará have found the net in 6 of their last 10 games.

Prediction

Both teams are desperate for victory: Ceará need points to steer clear of the relegation zone, while Botafogo are fighting to keep their top-six hopes alive. Considering the visitors’ shaky defense and the hosts’ aggressive home approach, the best bet looks to be on "Over 1.5 total goals".

