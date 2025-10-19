This hasn't happened in 30 years. Mbeumo scores the fastest goal of the Premier League season

A stunning start to the Liverpool vs Man United clash

Liverpool hosts Manchester United in the eighth round of the Premier League. The start of the match proved disastrous for the home side as the Red Devils took the lead as early as the second minute.

Mac Allister collided with Van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes slipped the ball to Amad Diallo, who set up Mbeumo for a shot. Bryan fired first-time—0:1. According to BBC Sport, this strike is now the fastest goal scored in the Premier League this season.

What a start for Man Utd! 😮



Bryan Mbeumo gives them the lead with the quickest Premier League goal so far this season ⚡️#LIVMUN #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/6JpCBDQ0R3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 19, 2025

Interestingly, this is only the second time in Premier League history that a goal has been scored inside the opening two minutes of a Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture. The first instance came at Old Trafford in October 1995, when Nicky Butt found the net for Liverpool’s rivals.

2 - This is only the second time that there has been a goal within the opening two minutes of a Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, after Nicky Butt for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in October 1995. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/cKrYyj2kAg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2025

It’s worth noting that under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have yet to win back-to-back Premier League matches. In their previous outing, the Red Devils secured a home victory over Sunderland.