Waited 9 years for this! Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016

"The Red Devils" unexpectedly defeat Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester United pulled off a stunning away victory over Liverpool in the eighth round of the Premier League.

An early goal from Mbeumo stood as the only score until the 78th minute. With an assist from Chiesa, Cody Gakpo leveled the match, and it seemed as though victory was slipping from United's grasp. However, in the 84th minute, following a corner, the Reds lost track of Harry Maguire in their own penalty area, and he powered home a close-range header past Mamardashvili.

Notably, this is Manchester United's first win at Anfield since January 17, 2016. Back then, the team was managed by Louis van Gaal, and the only goal was scored by Wayne Rooney.

Remarkably, this marks Manchester United's second consecutive Premier League victory, a first under Ruben Amorim, who has been in charge since November 2024.

As a result, just two points now separate Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League table. Slot's men remain third, while the Red Devils have climbed to ninth.