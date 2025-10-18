Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 8 in the English Premier League will take place on Monday at the London Stadium, where West Ham will host Brentford. This clash carries special significance, with crucial points at stake in the race for survival. My recommendation is to back a high-scoring encounter in this match.

Match preview

West Ham are currently enduring a tough spell this season and have struggled to deliver consistent results for their fans. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side haven’t won at home in eight consecutive matches, and their defense is the most vulnerable in the Premier League, having conceded 16 goals. However, this will be their first home game under the new manager, and the Hammers are certain to try and showcase a more aggressive brand of football. The team regularly finds the net at home, which bodes well for an entertaining contest.

The hosts have attacking potential—Jarrod Bowen is in excellent form, and the addition of Summerville has injected pace and creativity. West Ham often trade goals with their opponents, especially on home turf. If they can tighten up at the back, even at a basic level, they have the quality to compete even in challenging matches.

Brentford aren’t in their best form either, but they always show fighting spirit. The Bees recently secured a vital win over Manchester United, though they fell short against City. Still, the visitors have scored in almost every match—an away scoring streak that now stands at 13 consecutive games. With such firepower, Brentford will play to their strengths and certainly won’t sit back defensively.

On the road, Brentford perform with confidence, particularly on the counterattack. Their flexible 5-3-2 formation allows them to exploit the flanks and transition quickly into attack. Even with inconsistent results, Brentford remain a highly awkward opponent—especially for teams with defensive frailties.

Probable lineups

West Ham : Areola, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Paquetá, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Füllkrug.

: Areola, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Paquetá, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Füllkrug. Brentford: Kelleher, Hickey, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Schade, Igor Thiago.

Match facts and head-to-head

West Ham are winless at home in the Premier League in their last eight matches.

Brentford have scored in 13 consecutive away games.

Both teams have scored in three of the last four Premier League head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both teams will come into this derby highly motivated and are unlikely to sit back. West Ham possess enough attacking quality to score at home, while Brentford have long proven their effectiveness on the road. A scenario where both teams find the net looks the most logical—and likely—outcome.