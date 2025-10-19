ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United

Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United

Coach counting on the players
Football news Today, 09:55
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United Photo: x.com/UtdActive

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has sought to put an end to rumors about the possible departures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee. The Portuguese manager made it clear that the club will not let the young players leave during the January transfer window, despite their frustration over limited playing time.

"I understand their disappointment, but they are our players and we need everyone for a successful season. At a club like United, it's always tough. Everyone wants to play, especially ahead of major tournaments. But we have to maintain squad depth," the coach was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Both players are going through a challenging period—neither Mainoo nor Zirkzee has managed to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup so far. Yet this is a crucial moment for them: with the World Cup on the horizon, both are hoping to make their respective national team squads.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Football news 17 oct 2025, 04:56 "They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash
Related Team News
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Avram Glazer Football news Today, 10:15 No rush to sell: Manchester United unlikely to see new owners any time soon
David Beckham Football news Today, 09:24 Changes at Manchester United? David Beckham could become a co-owner of the club
Arne Slot Video Today, 05:39 "Give him some time!", says Arne Slot about Florian Wirtz
Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – the player is in no hurry to leave the Milan club Transfer news Yesterday, 03:32 Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – but the player is in no rush to leave the Milan club
Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news 17 oct 2025, 16:32 Liverpool vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match Football news 17 oct 2025, 11:01 It’s been revealed whether Alisson Becker will play in the upcoming match
Related Tournament News
Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record? Football news Yesterday, 13:06 Guardiola has managed his 350th Premier League match. Who holds the record?
Sensational! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match Football news Yesterday, 11:37 Fantastic! Haaland scores in his 11th consecutive match
Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news Yesterday, 09:56 Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season Football news Yesterday, 09:40 Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season
Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why Football news Yesterday, 07:08 Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here’s why
Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news 17 oct 2025, 13:25 Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores