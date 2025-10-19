Amorim sheds light on the future of Mainoo and Zirkzee at Manchester United

Coach counting on the players

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has sought to put an end to rumors about the possible departures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee. The Portuguese manager made it clear that the club will not let the young players leave during the January transfer window, despite their frustration over limited playing time.

"I understand their disappointment, but they are our players and we need everyone for a successful season. At a club like United, it's always tough. Everyone wants to play, especially ahead of major tournaments. But we have to maintain squad depth," the coach was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Both players are going through a challenging period—neither Mainoo nor Zirkzee has managed to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup so far. Yet this is a crucial moment for them: with the World Cup on the horizon, both are hoping to make their respective national team squads.