Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United

Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United

Former Man City boss expresses desire to return to Manchester
Football news Today, 15:02
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Mancini ready for Premier League return. Italian could take charge of Manchester United Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Roberto Mancini could soon be back in the English Premier League. The former Italy national team manager is being considered as one of the candidates to take over as Manchester United head coach if Ruben Amorim is dismissed.

According to The Sun, the 60-year-old tactician has told those close to him that he is ready to accept an offer from the Red Devils should the club’s management decide to make a change. Interestingly, Mancini and United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe have known each other for years—they both live in the south of France and have crossed paths at various social events.

Let’s not forget, Mancini already boasts a wealth of experience in England. From 2009 to 2013, he was at the helm of Manchester City and famously led the club to its first Premier League title in decades in 2012.

