Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: https://x.com/realmadrid/Author unknownn
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 19 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Real Madrid Real Madrid
On October 19, 2025, the Coliseum stadium will host the 9th round of La Liga, where Getafe will face off against Real Madrid. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this highly anticipated clash.

Getafe

Getafe approach this fixture against Madrid’s giants in less-than-ideal form. The team has failed to win in their last four league outings, collecting two defeats and two draws during that stretch. Over the past six matches, Getafe have managed just one victory—a home win against Real Oviedo with a 2-0 scoreline. After a promising start to the season, their momentum has slowed, and after eight rounds, they sit 11th in the league table.

Getafe’s home form offers a glimmer of hope: they remain unbeaten at their own ground this season, with one win and two draws from three matches. However, hosting Real Madrid has historically been a tough assignment—Getafe have lost their last three home games against Los Blancos without scoring a single goal. Their last home win over Real was back in 2022 and remains their only victory in the last 11 head-to-head encounters played at home.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid head into this match as La Liga leaders. After eight rounds, they’ve collected 21 points, with seven wins and just one defeat—a 2-5 derby loss against Atletico Madrid. Taking advantage of Barcelona’s recent slip-ups, Real now hold a two-point lead over their main rivals in the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been prolific in attack, netting 19 goals and conceding just 9. The league’s top scorer so far is Kylian Mbappé, with nine goals and two assists. In the Champions League, Madrid are also flying high, having taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures: a 2-1 win over Marseille and a dominant 5-0 away victory against Kairat.

On the road, Real Madrid are impressive: four wins and just one defeat—their only loss of the season. In head-to-head meetings with Getafe, Los Blancos have a clear upper hand, winning each of the last seven encounters, keeping clean sheets in six of them, and most of those matches finishing with under 2.5 total goals.

Probable lineups

  • Getafe: Soria, Rico, Abkar, Kiko, Juan Iglesias, Duarte, Arambarri, Milla, Martin, Liso, Mayoral.
  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Fran García, Raúl Asensio, Éder Militão, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Vinícius, Bellingham, Güler, Gonzalo García.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Getafe have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Getafe’s last 4 matches.
  • Real have won 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Real have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Real’s last 8 matches.
  • Real have won the last 7 head-to-head meetings.
  • Real have won 3 of the last 4 away head-to-head matches.
  • Real have scored first in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.
  • 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid are clear favorites for this encounter. They’re in superb form both domestically and in Europe, with only one defeat so far this season. Getafe, after a bright start, are currently struggling and are winless in a solid run of games. The head-to-head statistics are heavily against the hosts: Getafe haven’t beaten Madrid in a long time and have shown little at home against this opponent. All signs point to a confident Real Madrid victory. My pick for this match is Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.68.

