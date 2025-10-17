ES ES FR FR
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 October 2025

LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 19 oct 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, Vigo, Abanca Balaidos
In matchday nine of Spain’s La Liga, Celta Vigo will face off against Real Sociedad. The clash is set for Sunday, 19 October, in Vigo, with kick-off scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet focused on the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Celta Vigo have been struggling with both scoring and consistency this La Liga season. After eight rounds, they’ve collected just 6 points and sit 16th in the table, a reflection of their ongoing instability throughout their games.

In their last six outings, Celta have managed only one win, three draws, and two defeats, highlighting their issues with chance conversion and maintaining focus for the full 90 minutes.

While Celta’s attack has managed to find the net regularly, scoring more than once in a game remains a rarity. With their defense leaking goals at a steady rate, victories have been hard to come by.

Overall, Celta have secured just one win this season, and that came in the Europa League. In La Liga, Giráldez’s men have proven tough to beat, losing just to Elche and Getafe, while drawing the remaining six matches.

Real Sociedad are enduring an even tougher spell. After eight rounds, the Basques have just 5 points and sit 19th, a disappointing surprise for their supporters. These numbers underline both a lack of attacking productivity and defensive organization.

The attacking line is far from ideal—Sociedad have managed only seven goals in eight games, often struggling to create high-quality chances and lacking precision in their finishing. The team relies on quick counterattacks and wing play, but so far, this hasn’t been enough for consistent scoring.

Defensively, Sociedad have been error-prone, conceding 14 goals and leaving themselves wide open against aggressive opponents. The team has struggled with set pieces and positional attacks, giving their rivals too much leeway.

The new coaching staff are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense to climb out of the relegation zone. Sergio Francisco is under pressure, with his position at the helm looking increasingly precarious.

Match facts

  • Celta have scored and conceded in nine straight matches.
  • The Vigo club are unbeaten at home in their last five games.
  • Sociedad have won only once this season.
  • The Basques have lost three away games in a row and haven’t tasted victory on the road since April.
  • Celta average 1.4 goals per home game, while Sociedad average 0.9 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Celta Vigo: Radu, Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso, Mingueza, Carreira, Moriba, Rodriguez, Zaragoza, Aspas, Iglesias.
  • Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Gomez, Marin, Mendez, Soler, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal.

H2H

The last two head-to-head meetings ended in Celta victories.

Prediction

Both teams are languishing in the lower reaches of the table, struggling in both attack and defense. Celta will be eager to claim a win at home, but their forward line lacks firepower. Sociedad, for their part, haven’t found attacking consistency either, so this promises to be a low-scoring affair. My pick: under 3 total goals.

