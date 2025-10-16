Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.67 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the ninth round of the Spanish La Liga, Sevilla will face Mallorca. The match will take place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Saturday, October 18. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the goal tally for this clash.

Match preview

This season, Sevilla have started far more confidently than last year. Under the guidance of Matías Almeyda, the team is showing progress across all lines—especially in attack, where they are playing more direct, vertical football and transitioning quickly from defence.

The Andalusians worked well in the summer transfer window, snapping up several free agents such as Azpilicueta and Alexis Sánchez. Vlachodimos was also brought in on loan and has already displaced Nyland as the starting goalkeeper. So far, the losses of Loïc Badé and Dodi Lukebakio haven't affected the team's performance.

Four wins in eight rounds and a resounding 4-1 victory over Barcelona only confirm that Sevilla are gradually regaining the status of a team capable of challenging the giants. Aggressive pressing and a compact midfield have been key, often allowing Sevilla to seize the initiative from their opponents.

However, defensive frailties remain. The team is still prone to positional errors and often loses concentration after conceding. Even at their home ground, the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla have managed to collect just 4 points out of a possible 13.

Mallorca, on the other hand, started the season with difficulties but are gradually finding a balance between defence and attack. After a string of poor results in August and September, Jorge Arrasate's side have improved their transitional play, looked more assured on set pieces, and are making better use of the flanks.

If you look at the league table, Mallorca's position might surprise you. They are rooted to the bottom, with just five points to their name. However, it's worth noting the level of their opposition—they've already faced Athletic, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

The win over Alavés was their first of the season, but things should get easier from here. There is reason to believe that a few more matches might be enough for Mallorca to climb off the bottom.

Yet, away from home, the "Islanders" continue to struggle: Mallorca often make mistakes playing out from the back and lose focus towards the end of halves. Alongside Osasuna, they have lost all four away games so far this season.

Match facts

Sevilla have won their last two matches.

The Andalusians have conceded in five consecutive home games.

Mallorca have won only one of their last 11 matches.

Mallorca have not won away from home for half a year.

Sevilla average 1.9 goals per home game, while Mallorca average 0.9 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Sevilla : Vlachodimos, Suazo, Marcão, Azpilicueta, Carmona, Agoumé, Sow, Mendy, Vargas, Sánchez, Romero.

: Vlachodimos, Suazo, Marcão, Azpilicueta, Carmona, Agoumé, Sow, Mendy, Vargas, Sánchez, Romero. Mallorca: Rajković, Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Lato, Samu Costa, Morlanes, Domènech, Torre, Darder, Muriqi.

H2H

The last two meetings between these sides ended in draws.

Mallorca have not beaten Sevilla away in La Liga since 2010.

Prediction

Sevilla look promising in this new campaign and are deservedly favourites for this match. Mallorca are still searching for their best form, and away games are proving especially tough. I expect an exciting encounter and I'm backing the total goals to be over 2.