On October 18, 2025, the 7th round of the German Bundesliga will feature a blockbuster clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Kick-off is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking prospects for this high-stakes encounter.

Bayern

Bayern are enjoying a phenomenal start to the season, showcasing rock-solid consistency across all competitions. The team has won all 10 matches so far and already claimed their first trophy, defeating Stuttgart in the German Supercup. In the Bundesliga, the Munich side confidently sit atop the table with 18 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Their goal difference is nothing short of impressive—25 scored and just 3 conceded—making Bayern the league’s top scorers and boasting the best defense.

Special mention goes to Harry Kane, who has become the team’s linchpin. The Englishman has already netted 11 league goals and provided 3 assists, cementing his status as one of Europe’s elite strikers. In the German Cup, Bayern breezed through to the next round, while in the Champions League they remain flawless, recording commanding wins over Chelsea and Cyprus’s Pafos, with an aggregate score of 8-2—Kane scoring four of those goals.

When it comes to head-to-heads with Dortmund, Bayern have extra motivation. They haven’t beaten the Black and Yellows at home for two seasons running—suffering a 0-2 defeat two years ago and drawing 2-2 last season. So, the Munich giants will be keen to reassert their status as Germany’s top side in this showdown.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are also off to a strong start and remain unbeaten this season. The team is delivering steady performances—though, unlike Bayern, Dortmund haven’t won every game, registering three draws in their nine outings. The Black and Yellows currently sit second in the Bundesliga table with 14 points, scoring 12 and conceding only 4 goals.

In the Champions League, Dortmund have also shown attacking flair. Their group-stage opener was a spectacular 4-4 draw against Juventus, followed by a convincing 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. In the German Cup, they cruised through to the next round without a hitch.

However, direct encounters with Bayern remain a stumbling block for Dortmund. Over the last 14 meetings, Borussia have managed just one win, three draws, and suffered ten defeats. Nevertheless, they are unbeaten in their last three clashes with Bayern.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Bayer, Guirassy.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Bayern have won 17 of their last 18 matches.

Bayern are on a 10-game home winning streak.

Seven of Bayern’s last nine matches have seen over 3.5 goals.

Bayern have scored first in 17 of their last 18 games.

Borussia Dortmund have won three of their last four matches.

Borussia Dortmund have scored first in eight of their last nine games.

Bayern are unbeaten in nine of their last ten head-to-heads.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund match prediction

Both teams come into this clash in excellent form and are yet to taste defeat in the league this season. While recent head-to-heads have generally favored Bayern, the last two meetings were fiercely contested and ended in draws. Given both sides’ attacking quality, current form, and the fierce rivalry, we’re expecting an open, entertaining game with goals from both teams. My bet for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.57.