ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Leipzig vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Leipzig vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV prediction Photo: https://x.com/RBLeipzig/Author unknownn
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Germany (Round 7) 18 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1)
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 18, 2025, as part of Matchday 7 of the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will take on Hamburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this clash.

Leipzig

After missing out on European competitions last season, Leipzig has been able to fully focus on domestic tournaments—and it’s already paying off. Following a rocky start and a heavy 0-6 defeat to Bayern, the team has shown significant improvement. In the next five Bundesliga rounds, Leipzig secured four wins and recorded just one draw, 1-1 away against Borussia Dortmund. Their defensive solidity stands out: in three of those five matches, Leipzig kept a clean sheet, conceding just twice overall—against Köln and Borussia.

During the international break, Leipzig played a friendly against Czech side Dukla, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches. At home, Leipzig has been rock-solid: two wins in two home games this season—2-0 over Heidenheim and 3-1 against Köln.

As for head-to-head meetings with Hamburg, things are still even at the Red Bull Arena: one win apiece and one draw. However, Leipzig’s last home match against Hamburg ended in a resounding 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Hamburg

As for Hamburg, their return to the Bundesliga required some time to adapt to the top-flight level. The start was rough—three matches without a win and not a single goal scored. However, Hamburg quickly found their rhythm, putting together a three-match unbeaten run: a 2-1 victory over Heidenheim, a 0-0 draw away at Union Berlin, and a dominant 4-0 home win against Mainz. During this stretch, they conceded just once, showcasing a much-improved defensive line.

Currently, Hamburg sits 9th in the table with 8 points. They trail league leaders Bayern by 10 points and are 5 points behind third-placed Leipzig. Yet, Hamburg’s away form remains a concern. In three road games, they have yet to pick up a win—or even score a goal.

In head-to-head meetings with Leipzig, Hamburg is winless in the last four, managing just one draw and suffering three defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Leipzig: Gulácsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Uedraogo, Bakayoko, Nusa, Romulo.
  • Hamburg: Fernandez, Capaldo, Vušković, Elfadli, Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim, Dompé, Philipp, Königsdörffer.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Leipzig has won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Leipzig has won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Leipzig has scored first in each of their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Leipzig’s last 5 matches have seen under 3.5 goals.
  • Hamburg is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 7 of Hamburg’s last 8 away games have seen under 3.5 goals.
  • Leipzig has won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Leipzig vs Hamburg prediction

Both teams come into this clash in decent form: Leipzig is unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga matches, while Hamburg hasn’t lost in three. However, home advantage could prove decisive—Leipzig has been dominant at the Red Bull Arena this season, whereas Hamburg is yet to win or even score away from home. Head-to-head stats also favor the Bulls. That’s why we’re backing a confident home win for RB Leipzig. My pick for this match: Leipzig to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game W1(- 1)
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
OL Lyonnes vs SKN St. Poelten prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Lyon W vs St. Pölten W prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025 OL Lyonnes Odds: 1.4 SKN St. Poelten Recommended Mostbet
Vaalerenga vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Vålerenga vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025 Vaalerenga Odds: 1.56 VfL Wolfsburg Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Paris FC prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Chelsea vs Paris: Will Chelsea Claim Their First Win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League? Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.72 Paris FC Bet now 1xBet
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs FC Twente prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Leuven (W) vs Twente (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 15, 2025 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Odds: 1.59 FC Twente Recommended Mostbet
Roma vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Roma (W) vs Barcelona (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 October 2025 Roma Odds: 1.6 Barcelona Bet now Melbet
Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Palmeiras vs Bragantino: Can Palmeiras Extend Their Winning Streak? Palmeiras Odds: 1.4 Red Bull Bragantino Bet now 1xBet
Botafogo RJ vs Flamengo prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Botafogo vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Botafogo RJ Odds: 1.62 Flamengo Recommended Mostbet
Mirassol vs Internacional prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Mirassol vs Internacional: Can Internacional Keep Their Hopes Alive for Continental Qualification? Mirassol Odds: 1.84 Internacional Bet now Mostbet
Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 16, 2025 Atletico MG Odds: 1.55 Cruzeiro Bet now 1xBet
Santos FC vs Corinthians prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Santos vs Corinthians prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.5 Corinthians Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 12:45 Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League? Atletico Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Women Bet now Mostbet
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 16 oct 2025, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 SL Benfica Odds: 2 Arsenal Women Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores