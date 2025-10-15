Prediction on game W1(- 1) Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 18, 2025, as part of Matchday 7 of the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will take on Hamburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this clash.

Leipzig

After missing out on European competitions last season, Leipzig has been able to fully focus on domestic tournaments—and it’s already paying off. Following a rocky start and a heavy 0-6 defeat to Bayern, the team has shown significant improvement. In the next five Bundesliga rounds, Leipzig secured four wins and recorded just one draw, 1-1 away against Borussia Dortmund. Their defensive solidity stands out: in three of those five matches, Leipzig kept a clean sheet, conceding just twice overall—against Köln and Borussia.

During the international break, Leipzig played a friendly against Czech side Dukla, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches. At home, Leipzig has been rock-solid: two wins in two home games this season—2-0 over Heidenheim and 3-1 against Köln.

As for head-to-head meetings with Hamburg, things are still even at the Red Bull Arena: one win apiece and one draw. However, Leipzig’s last home match against Hamburg ended in a resounding 4-0 victory for the hosts.

Hamburg

As for Hamburg, their return to the Bundesliga required some time to adapt to the top-flight level. The start was rough—three matches without a win and not a single goal scored. However, Hamburg quickly found their rhythm, putting together a three-match unbeaten run: a 2-1 victory over Heidenheim, a 0-0 draw away at Union Berlin, and a dominant 4-0 home win against Mainz. During this stretch, they conceded just once, showcasing a much-improved defensive line.

Currently, Hamburg sits 9th in the table with 8 points. They trail league leaders Bayern by 10 points and are 5 points behind third-placed Leipzig. Yet, Hamburg’s away form remains a concern. In three road games, they have yet to pick up a win—or even score a goal.

In head-to-head meetings with Leipzig, Hamburg is winless in the last four, managing just one draw and suffering three defeats.

Probable lineups

Gulácsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Uedraogo, Bakayoko, Nusa, Romulo. Hamburg: Fernandez, Capaldo, Vušković, Elfadli, Gocholeishvili, Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim, Dompé, Philipp, Königsdörffer.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Leipzig has won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Leipzig has won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Leipzig has scored first in each of their last 5 matches.

4 of Leipzig’s last 5 matches have seen under 3.5 goals.

Hamburg is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

7 of Hamburg’s last 8 away games have seen under 3.5 goals.

Leipzig has won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Leipzig vs Hamburg prediction

Both teams come into this clash in decent form: Leipzig is unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga matches, while Hamburg hasn’t lost in three. However, home advantage could prove decisive—Leipzig has been dominant at the Red Bull Arena this season, whereas Hamburg is yet to win or even score away from home. Head-to-head stats also favor the Bulls. That’s why we’re backing a confident home win for RB Leipzig. My pick for this match: Leipzig to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.62.