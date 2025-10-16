Prediction on game Girona Total under 1 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the ninth round of the Spanish La Liga, a Catalan derby will take place between Barcelona and Girona. The match will be held at the Olimpico on Saturday, October 18. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. I’m offering a bet focused on the goal-scoring potential of this game.

Match preview

Barcelona haven’t looked at their best at the start of the season. After eight rounds, Hansi Flick’s team has collected 19 points and sits second in the standings, trailing only Real Madrid.

The team’s main strength lies in its attacking line. Marcus Rashford has truly hit his stride, regularly creating dangerous opportunities, and the synergy between midfield and forwards allows them to control the tempo and dictate the flow of matches. Barcelona prefers active pressing in the opposition half, which generates plenty of scoring chances.

However, Barcelona’s defense isn’t without its issues. The team has conceded nine goals in eight matches, pointing to some problems, especially when facing quick counterattacks from opponents.

Stability has also been lacking. While in some previous matches the team nearly created problems for themselves but scraped out wins, their last outing ended in a shocking fiasco — a 1-4 loss to Sevilla.

Girona is having a tough time in this La Liga campaign. After eight rounds, the team has managed to earn just six points and sits 18th in the table. The problems are on both ends: 17 goals conceded in eight matches, and scoring less than one goal per game on average.

The heavy home defeat to Levante (0-4) was particularly painful, highlighting weaknesses in positional discipline and a lack of cohesion across the defensive lines. On the bright side, there have been no defeats since then.

Against Athletic and Espanyol, the Catalans played out draws, and in the previous round, they finally claimed their first victory by beating Valencia at home. That result somewhat cooled the talk about Michel’s possible dismissal, as he continues searching for solutions.

The coach is facing serious personnel problems, which directly affect the results. Those expected to lead the team have spent most of their time in the treatment room. This concerns Lemar, Ruiz, van de Beek, and Tsygankov, who have combined for only seven appearances this season. On a positive note, newcomer Vanat has already managed to score twice in La Liga. However, in other matches, the striker has looked lackluster, likely due to the adaptation period.

Match facts

Barcelona have lost two matches in a row.

In La Liga, Barça have won all three home matches this season.

Girona are unbeaten in their last three games.

Girona haven't won away in four consecutive matches.

At home, Barcelona average 2.5 goals per game, while Girona average 1 goal per game on the road.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Szczesny, Koundé, Garcia, Cubarsí, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Lopez, Yamal, Bardhi.

: Szczesny, Koundé, Garcia, Cubarsí, Balde, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Lopez, Yamal, Bardhi. Girona: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Vítor Reis, Blind, Rincon, Moreno, Witsel, Asprilla, Solís, Roca, Vanat.

H2H

The teams have faced each other 10 times: two draws, two wins for Girona, and six wins for Barça.

In the last four head-to-head matches between these sides, at least five goals have been scored per game.

Prediction

Despite some defensive issues, Barcelona are clear favorites in this match. Girona are struggling both in attack and defense, so it will be tough for them to get any points here. My bet is on Girona’s individual total to be under 1 goal.