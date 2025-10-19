ES ES FR FR
Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the AFC Champions League?

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the AFC Champions League?

Al-Ahli and Al-Gharafa will face off in Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League. The game will take place on Monday, October 20, kicking off at 20:15 CET. Here’s a look at the key facts and a betting tip for this encounter.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Al-Ahli are unbeaten in their last three matches, with one win and two draws.
  • Al-Gharafa have lost their previous two fixtures.
  • Al-Ahli have scored at least one goal in each of their last six matches.
  • Al-Gharafa have failed to find the net in their last two outings.
  • At home, Al-Ahli are winless in their last three matches — two draws and one defeat.
  • Al-Gharafa have managed just one victory in their last five away games.
  • Their most recent head-to-head meeting ended in a 4–2 win for Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: Match Preview

Al-Ahli are the reigning AFC Champions League title holders, now looking to defend their crown. They began their campaign with a convincing 4–2 win over Nasaf Qarshi, followed by a 2–2 draw against Al-Duhail. With four points from two matches, they currently sit second in their group.

In the Saudi Pro League, however, their form has been mixed — three draws and two wins so far. That puts them on nine points after five rounds, occupying sixth place in the table.

Al-Gharafa, representing the Qatari Stars League, finished third last season. Their start to the new campaign has been inconsistent. They’ve lost their last two league matches and sit third in the table with 13 points from six games. In addition, they have yet to win in the QSL Cup and suffered a 3–4 defeat in their AFC Champions League opener.

They bounced back with a 2–0 victory over Al-Shorta in Round 2, earning three points from two matches. After missing out on the knockout stage last season, the Qatari side will be eager to make amends this time around.

Probable Lineups

  • Al-Ahli: Mendy; Demiral, Dams, Majrashi, Hamed; Kessié, Millot, Al-Johani; Mahrez, Toney, Matheus Gonçalves
  • Al-Gharafa: Sergio Rico; Yousif, Hamed, Nani, Gunnarsson; Díaz, Hamed, Rodrigo; Brahimi, Joselu, Boli

Prediction

Al-Ahli have gone three home matches without a win, and this is the perfect opportunity to break that streak. Facing an opponent they haven’t lost to in 15 years, the Saudi side should have the upper hand once again. The suggested bet is on Al-Ahli’s individual total over 2 goals.

