Historic night! Curtis Jones sets new record in Liverpool history

The midfielder has etched his name into Liverpool's history books.

A unique milestone for Curtis Jones.

Details: According to analytics portal Opta, 24-year-old Liverpool central midfielder Curtis Jones set a new record in yesterday’s Champions League third round match against Eintracht, completing 122 successful passes in a single game.

This result stands as the highest number of completed passes by any Liverpool player in the Champions League since the 2003/04 season.

Jones is a true Liverpool academy product, rising through the ranks from the youth system to the first team, where he was promoted in 2020.

He has made 190 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 19 goals and providing 22 assists. His current contract with the Reds runs until 2027.

The match itself saw Liverpool cruise to a dominant 5-1 victory over Eintracht, with goals from Ekitike, Van Dijk, Konaté, Gakpo, and Szoboszlai. The hosts' lone goal came courtesy of Rasmus Kristensen.

122 - Curtis Jones completed 122 passes tonight, the most ever by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match Opta has on record (since 2003-04). Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/DK1iwOI5cN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2025

