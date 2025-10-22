ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Can Sturm Graz Extend Their Winning Streak?

Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Can Sturm Graz Extend Their Winning Streak?

Miguel Solomons
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
Glasgow, Celtic Park
Sturm Graz
On Thursday, October 23, Celtic will host Austrian side Sturm Graz in the third round of the UEFA Europa League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my take on the encounter.

Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Celtic have won only one of their last five matches.
  • Sturm Graz are on a four-match winning streak.
  • Celtic have lost just once in their last ten home games.
  • Sturm Graz have lost only one of their six most recent away fixtures.
  • Celtic have conceded two goals in each of their last three matches.
  • Sturm Graz have scored at least once in their last four games.
  • Nearly half of Sturm Graz’s victories this season have been clean sheets, while Celtic have kept a clean sheet in 29% of their matches.
  • Sturm Graz have scored in both halves in 40% of their matches this season, while Celtic have done so in 29%.
  • The two sides have met only once before, with Celtic winning 1–0.

Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Match Preview

Celtic’s start to the new campaign has been inconsistent, both in the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League. The Hoops currently sit second in the domestic table with 17 points from eight matches, trailing Hearts by five. In Europe, they drew 1–1 with Crvena Zvezda in their opening game, before suffering a 0–2 home defeat to Braga in the second round — leaving them with just one point after two matches. Overall, they have managed only one win in their last five fixtures.

Sturm Graz, by contrast, are in excellent form, riding a four-match winning run. In the Austrian Bundesliga, they lead the table with 21 points from nine games, three points clear of second place with a match in hand. In the Europa League, Sturm started with a 0–2 defeat to Midtjylland but bounced back impressively with a 2–1 win over Rangers. Now they face another Scottish opponent — this time away from home.

Probable Lineups

  • Celtic: Schmeichel; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, McCowan; Forrest, Iheanacho, Tounekti
  • Sturm Graz: Bignetti; Oermann, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Horvat, Gorenc-Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Malone, Jatta

Prediction

Celtic have lacked consistency, unlike Sturm Graz, who are in fine form. However, playing at home, the Hoops will be eager to bounce back, and I believe they can edge this one. My tip: a Celtic win.

